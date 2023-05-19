WBBSE Class 10th Result To Be Out Today, Websites To Check

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will publish WB Madhyamik Result 2023 today. The results will be made available to the students through the board’s official portals from 10 AM onwards.

Students may collect their original mark sheets from their schools after a few days. The WBBSE Madhyamik exams took place from February 23 to March 4. To access the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 results, students need to enter their WBBSE roll number and date of birth.

WBBSE 10th Result 2023: Websites to Check

- wbbse.wb.gov.in

- wbbse.org

- wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE 10th Result 2023: How to Check

1. Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

2. Look for the link titled “West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 WB Board" on the homepage.

3. Click on the link to access the result page.

4. Enter your Roll number and Date of Birth in the provided fields.

5. Click on the “Submit" button.

6. Your WB Madhyamik Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

7. You can take a printout or save a screenshot of the result.

To access the WB Madhyamik Result 2023 in the absence of internet services, students can make use of the SMS facility. This option is especially useful when the web server for the WBBSE 10th Result 2023 link is slow due to high traffic.

For students dissatisfied or unhappy with their marks in WB Madhyamik Result 2023, the WBBSE board offers the option of re-evaluation. The re-evaluation form will be made available online at wbresults.nic.in after the declaration of the result. Students can also obtain the form from their schools, fill it out, and submit it to the school authorities. A specified fee needs to be paid along with the form, and this should be done before the mentioned deadline. The re-evaluation results are usually announced in June.

Students who fail in one or two subjects in WBBSE Class 10 board examination, can apply for compartment exams. This gives students a second chance to prepare and improve their scores in the WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023. The application process for the compartment exams will be conducted through schools. Students are required to pay the necessary fee for the re-examinations which are likely to be held in June 2023, with results in July.