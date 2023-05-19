WB 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Today at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Live now
Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:56 IST
West Bengal, India
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the results of the Madhyamik or Class 10 exams today, May 19. Students who appeared for the Madhyamik exam can check their results on the official WBBSE websites, wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in, once they are released. The declaration of the WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 results will be made through a press conference by the WBBSE President, Ramanuj Ganguly.
The West Bengal class 10 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 4. Around 6,98,628 students were expected to sit for the West Bengal Class 10 exams this year. This year, CCTV cameras have been Read More
West Bengal students can login using their date of birth and roll number mentioned on the admit card. It is advised to keep West Bengal admit card handy.
To access their West Bengal Board Results, Madhyamik students must utilise the unique ID number or roll number inscribed on their admit cards. WB students must cross-check their marksheet information with the information on their WBBSE madhyamik admission card/hall ticket. Students should notify authorities as soon as possible if an error is observed.
WB 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Around 6,98,628 candidates appeared in the Madhyamik Class 10 state board exam in 2023, said WBBSE in its notification. Notably, the number of WB Board candidates appearing in the exam dropped significantly by 36.41 per cent. In 2022, 10,98,775 candidates gave the Class 10th Board exam.
Following the past trends, this year as well the West Bengal Board will release the toppers list. Last year, boys fared better than girls with 88.59 pass percentage. The girls pass percentage stagged at 85 percent. Arnab Gharai from Bankura and Rounak Mondol topped the WB Class 10 board examination.
The West Bengal Madhyamik result date and time is May 19, 2023 at 10 am. As per media reports the result link will be activated at 12 noon on the official websites. Schools will get the marksheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the Board from 12 noon on May 19.
It is advised to the students to pay caution while sharing any credentials with the application.
West Bengal Board students after declaration of their result will advance to new class. They will have the responsibility to select a stream from Science, Humanities and Commerce which will decide their future course of academic life. It is advised to the students to not take decisions under pressure and take advise more parents as well.
These are the two official websites, WB Board students can check to access their results:- wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in
Wearing a watch in hand, school uniform, and a long braid, Debashree Khanra, a student of Kolaghat Girls High School travelled to the examination centre driving a toto (e-rickshaw) with her parents seated on the passenger seat.
Due to her father’s illness, Debashree often has to drive an e-rickshaw to feed her family. However, the poor financial condition of her family did not stop her from continuing her education.
Her father injured his leg in an accident a few years ago while driving an e-rickshaw. He has a plate on his leg and has not been able to drive much since the accident. Debashree occasionally drives one from Kolaghat station to the market in between her studies. She does this to support her family financially.
The first rank was obtained by Raunak Mandal from East Burdwan and Arnab Gharai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School with 693 marks.
West Bengal students who fail to clear one or two subjects in the WBBSE 10th Result 2023, can appear for the compartment exam. Scheduled to take place in June 2023, this exam allows students a second chance to improve their scores and performance in the WBBSE Madhyamik Exams.
The application process for the compartment exam will be conducted through respective schools, and students will need to pay the necessary fee. The results of the compartment exam will be announced in July 2023, offering a chance for redemption and a pathway to a successful academic future.
In case a student is dissatisfied or unhappy with the marks they have obtained in the WB Madhyamik Result 2023, the WBBSE board offers the option of re-evaluation.
The re-evaluation form will be made available online at wbresults.nic.in after the declaration of the result. Students can obtain the form from their respective schools, fill it out, and submit it to the school authorities.
A specified fee needs to be paid along with the form, and this should be done before the mentioned deadline. The re-evaluation results is expected to announced in June 2023.
Step 1: Open your preferred web browser and visit the official website wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link labelled “West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 WB Board”.
Step 3: Once you click on the link, you will be directed to the result page.
Step 4: Fill in the required information, including your Roll number and Date of Birth, in the designated fields.
Step 5: After providing the necessary details, click on the “Submit” button.
Step 6: The WB Madhyamik Result 2023 will be promptly displayed on your screen.
Step 7: For future reference, you may choose to either print a hard copy of the result or capture a screenshot.
