WB 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Today at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Wearing a watch in hand, school uniform, and a long braid, Debashree Khanra, a student of Kolaghat Girls High School travelled to the examination centre driving a toto (e-rickshaw) with her parents seated on the passenger seat.

Due to her father’s illness, Debashree often has to drive an e-rickshaw to feed her family. However, the poor financial condition of her family did not stop her from continuing her education.

Her father injured his leg in an accident a few years ago while driving an e-rickshaw. He has a plate on his leg and has not been able to drive much since the accident. Debashree occasionally drives one from Kolaghat station to the market in between her studies. She does this to support her family financially.