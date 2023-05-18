WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10 Result Releasing Tomorrow at 10 AM

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the Madhyamik or class 10 result 2023 tomorrow, May 19. Once released, students will be able to check their matric results at the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The result will be declared by the state education minister Bratya Basu at 10 am, and the scorecards will be made available from noon on the official websites.

The West Bengal class 10 board examination has a total of 800 marks in total and students must score at least 34 per cent or 272 marks to pass it. The exam was conducted for three hours long for all subjects. Students were given 15 minutes to go through the question paper. Almost 7 lakh students took the exam this year. “19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE," tweeted Basu. (sic)

The WBBSE Madhyamik exam was held in a single shift from February 23 to March 4. This year’s WB Madhyamik history exam paper sparked debate on social media due to a question referencing Mahatma Gandhi. Examinees were requested to write an explanatory essay on one of three options related to the Father of the Nation question. The primary question was whether Mahatma Gandhi always disassociated himself from India’s labour movement. The three rationales given to students for this separation were — Mahatma Gandhi always represented the mill owners’ lobby, Mahatma Gandhi wanted to avoid a clash between labour and capital, and Mahatma Gandhi was concerned about the movement’s consequences for the law and order situation.

In 2022, out of the 11.8 lakh students who took the exam, as many as 86.60 per cent passed. In 2021, all the students were promoted to class 11 based on an alternative assessment mode. Last year, boys performed better than girls. Even though the number of girls taking exams was more, it was the boys who faired better. According to WBBSE, 88.59 per cent of boys pass the exam whereas among girls the pass percentage was 85 per cent. The first rank too was obtained by Raunak Mandal from East Burdwan and Arnab Gharai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School with 693 marks.