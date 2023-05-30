WBCHSE 12th Board Exams 2024 To Begin On February 16, Check WB Uccha Madhyamik Timetable

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has recently published the exam date sheet for the Class 12th board exams in 2024. Students can access and download the WBCHSE routine 2024 from the official website, wbchse.nic.in.

According to the timetable, the West Bengal HS exams are scheduled to take place from February 16 to 29, 2024. The examination sessions will commence at 12 PM and conclude by 3:15 PM. However, students appearing for subjects such as health and physical education, visual arts, music, and vocational subjects will have a shorter duration of 2 hours for their exams, which will be conducted from 12 to 2 PM.

WBCHSE 2024 Class 12 Exam Dates

February 16, 2024 - Language subjects: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi.

February 17, 2024 - Vocational subjects: healthcare, automobile, organised retailing, security, IT and ITES, electronics, tourism and hospitality, plumbing, construction, apparel, beauty and wellness, agriculture, power

February 19, 2024 - Language subjects: Bengali (B), English (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), alternative English

February 20, 2024 - Economics

February 21, 2024 - Physics, nutrition, education, accountancy

February 22, 2024 - Computer science, modern computer application, environmental studies, health and physical education, music and visual arts.

February 23, 2024 - Commercial law and preliminaries of auditing, philosophy and sociology

February 24, 2024 - Chemistry, journalism and mass communication, Sanskrit,

Arabic, Persian French

February 27, 2024 - Maths, psychology, anthropology, agronomy, history

February 28, 2024 - Biological science, business studies, political science

February 29, 2024 - Statistics, geography, costing and taxation, home management and family resource management

WBCHSE 2024 Class 12 Exam Dates: How To Check

To download the West Bengal Higher Secondary exam routine 2024, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in 2024 new routine.

Step 2: Look for the link titled “WBCHSE routine 2024" and click on it.

Step 3: The exam routine for Higher Secondary in arts, science, and commerce streams will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the West Bengal Higher Secondary exam routine 2024.

Step 5: Optionally, you can also take a printout of the timetable for future reference.

Once students have accessed the WB HS Time Table 2024, it is crucial for them to review the exam dates carefully. In case of any doubts or queries, they should promptly reach out to the relevant authority.