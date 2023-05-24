WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Today, Know List of Websites to Check Scores

Students who appeared for the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Class 12 board exams are eagerly anticipating the release of their results. The WBCHSE Class 12 Result is scheduled to be declared today, May 24, at 12 PM. Students and their parents can check their results on the official websites starting from 12:30 pm onwards. The HS result will be declared through a press conference and the council will also release details like pass percentage, name of the toppers, the best-performing districts, etc.

The exam was conducted from March 14 to March 17, 2023. It is important to note that the online result is provisional, and the council will distribute the hard copy mark sheets on May 31, 2023. To pass the West Bengal Class 12th Exams 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 30 per cent in each compulsory subject, which translates to a minimum score of 30 out of 100 marks per subject. Students who fail to score equal to or more than the specified passing marks in the West Bengal HS Result 2023 will not receive the final mark sheet.

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023: Websites to Check

- wbchse.wb.gov.in

- wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to Check

STEP 1: Visit the official websites: www.wbresults.nic.in and www.wbchse.wb.gov.in.

STEP 2: Find the link “West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023" on the screen.

STEP 3: Provide your roll number and other necessary details.

STEP 4: Click “Submit."

STEP 5: View your WBCHSE 12th Result 2023.

STEP 6: Download and save the West Bengal HS Result 2023.

STEP 7: Print the result for future reference.

Students can also check their results by downloading the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play Store. Last year, the overall pass percentage in WBCHSE Class 12 was 88.44 per cent. A total of 90.19 per cent boys cleared the West Bengal Class 12 board examination whereas the passing percentage of girls was 86.9 per cent.

WBBSE announced the Class 10 results last week. A total of 2016779 students have successfully cleared the secondary examination. This year, the pass percentage was 93.12 per cent in the madhyamik pariksha.