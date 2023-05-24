WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 Today, Check Last Year’s Passing Percentage

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced that the WB higher secondary or Class 12 result 2023 will be declared today, May 24, at 12 PM via a press conference. The official websites, wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in, will activate the result link at 12:30 pm. The Class 12 board exams conducted by WBCHSE Class 12 board exams took place from March 14 to March 27. The online release of the WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be provisional, and the hard copy mark sheets will be distributed by the council from May 31 onwards.

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023: Last Year Pass Percentage

Last year, the overall pass percentage in WBCHSE Class 12 was 88.44 per cent. A total of 90.19 per cent of male candidates cleared the West Bengal Class 12 board examination whereas the passing percentage in case of female candidates was 86.9 per cent.

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Log on to the WB board’s official websites www.wbresults.nic.in and www.wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023" link.

Step 3: Click on the link to proceed.

Step 4: You will be prompted to enter your roll number and other required information.

Step 5: Enter the details correctly and click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6: Your WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Take a moment to download the result and save a printed copy for future reference.

top videos

In case the official website experiences heavy traffic or technical difficulties, students can check their results through SMS.

The passing marks for each subject in the WBCHSE Class 12 are set at 30 per cent. This means that students must score at least 30 out of 100 marks in each compulsory subject to clear the exam. Students who fail to score equal to or more than the specified passing marks in the West Bengal HS Result 2023 will not receive the final mark sheet.