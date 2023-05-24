WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 Today, Check Passing Marks

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced that the West Bengal HS Result 2023 will be declared today at 12 pm. The result link on the official websites wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in will be activated at 12:30 pm. The HS result will be declared through a press conference and the council will also release details like pass percentage, name of the toppers, the best-performing districts, etc.

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live Updates

West Bengal Board results will be announced online, however, not everyone will be able to see their result. For privacy and protection, results are behind a log-in. Students need to use their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on admit card to check their scores. Admit cards or hall tickets are distributed ahead of exams.

WBBSE 12th Result 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the West Bengal Class 12th Exams 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 30 per cent in each compulsory subject, which translates to a minimum score of 30 out of 100 marks per subject. Students who fail to score equal to or more than the specified passing marks in the West Bengal HS Result 2023 will not receive the final mark sheet.

top videos

The Class 12 Board Exams were conducted by WBCHSE from March 14 to March 27. It is important to note that the online result will be provisional, and the council will distribute the hard copy mark sheets on May 31.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in WBCHSE Class 12 was 88.44 per cent. A total of 90.19 per cent of male candidates cleared the West Bengal Class 12 board examination whereas the passing percentage in case of female candidates was 86.9 per cent. Even though the result was worse than last year, for certain areas the pass percentage continued to be a record high despite the pandemic-led school shutdown. As per data shared by WBCHSE, there were seven districts where the pass percentage crossed 90 per cent in 2022.