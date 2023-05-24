WBCHSE HS Result 2023: Shubrangshu Sarkar Tops Uccha Madhyamik Exam With 99.2%, Check Toppers List

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared class 12th result. This year the first rank is secured by Shubrangshu Sarkar from Narendrapur. He secured 99.2 percent with an impressive score of 496 out of 500. Two students from West Bengal, Sushma Khan and Abu Sama were ranked 2 in the board examination. Followed by rank 3 which is secured by 4 students from class 12th, Chandrabindu Maity, Anusua Saha, Piyali Das, and Shreya Mallik. Rank 4 is secured by Srijita Basak, Narendranath Banerjee, and Prerona Pal.

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live Updates

In 2023, 89.25 percent of class 12th students qualified for the examination while boys have a pass percentage of 91.86. Over 8 lakh WBBSE registered for the examination and 7,37807 class 12th have passed the board examination. East Midnapore is the top performing district of WBBSE 2023 results with a pass percentage of 95.75 percent. 18 of the 87 students who made up the top 10 rank list of WBBSE are from the Hooghly district.

This year’s percentage is slightly better than the last year but has declined in comparison to 2021 and 2020. Last year, as many as 90.19 per cent of boys passed the examination in 2022 with a greater pass percentage as compared to girls. WB class 12th girls passed at a rate of 87.49 per cent in 2022. Furthermore, students can send in applications for review and scrutiny of their answer scripts online from May 31 to June 15.

It should be remembered that the Class 12 Result 2023 available online will only be preliminary, and the council will begin distributing actual copies of the mark sheets on May 31. The official mark sheet must be picked up by students from the school administration. Furthermore, provisional mark sheets aren’t considered credible throughout the admissions process for higher education; as a result, students should get their original mark sheet as soon as feasible.

For the WBBSE class 12 examination, students must receive a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. In addition, they must obtain 20 per cent on their practical assessments. To pass the West Bengal board exam, applicants must receive a minimum of 272 overall marks, while they must earn a minimum of 480 marks to place in the first division.