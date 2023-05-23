WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal Board to Announce Class 12 Results Tomorrow

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the results for the class 12 (HS) exams 2023 tomorrow, May 24. The result will be announced at 12:30 PM. Students who took the exams can check their results online by entering their roll number on wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The results will display the applicant’s marks and whether they have qualified or not. The West Bengal HS result 2023 will also be declared through a press conference.

Students can also check their results by downloading the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from Google Play Store. The distribution of WBCHSE Class 12 mark sheets and certificates among the representatives of schools is on May 31 from 11 pm.

The West Bengal board’s class 12 exams, which were held from March 14 to March 27, drew approximately 8.52 lakh children. Students must receive at least 33 per cent of the possible points on the WBCHSE class 12 exam, as well as 20 per cent on the practical exams. The WB board examination must be passed with a minimum overall score of 272.

WBCHSE CLASS 12 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education – wbchse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the West Bengal Class 12 (HS) result 2023 link on the homepage

Step 3: Once the result portal opens, enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Your West Bengal class 12th result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the class 12 result and take a printout of the same for records.

top videos

Candidates who score at least 480 will be placed in the first division, while those who score more than 360 will be placed in the second category. The third division will be assigned to scores over 272. Students who fall short of the required minimum qualifying marks must retake the year if they fail more than two subjects, and they must pass the supplementary exam.

In the West Bengal class 12 exam of 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.44 per cent, and 6,36,875 students passed the HS exam. The pass percentage for boys was 90.19 per cent, while for girls, it was 86.58 per cent.