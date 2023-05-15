WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12 Result 2023 Date And Time Announced, Check Update

The Education Minister of West Bengal, Bratya Basu, has announced that the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the results for the class 12 (HS) exams 2023 on May 24 at 12 PM. Students who took the exams can check their results online by entering their roll number on wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The results will display the student’s marks and whether they passed or not.

Around 8.52 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal board class 12 exams, which took place from March 14 to March 27. To pass the WBCHSE class 12 exam, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks and 20 per cent marks in practical exams. The minimum aggregate mark required to pass the WB board exam is 272.

Candidates who obtain at least 480 marks will receive the first division, while those obtaining marks above 360 will receive the second division. Marks above 272 will be classified as the third division. Students who fail to obtain the minimum qualifying marks will have to take the supplementary exam, and those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year.

WBCHSE CLASS 12 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education – wbchse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the West Bengal Class 12 (HS) result 2023 link on the homepage

Step 3: Once the result portal opens, enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Your West Bengal class 12th result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the class 12 result and take a printout of the same for records.

In the West Bengal class 12 exam of 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.44 per cent, and 6,36,875 students passed the HS exam. The pass percentage for boys was 90.19 per cent, while for girls, it was 86.58 per cent. The merit list included 272 students, and Adisha Debsharma topped the HS exam with 498 marks or 99.6 per cent. Sayandip Samanta secured the second position with 497 marks, and four students secured the third position with 496 marks. A total of 4,97,809 students scored more than 60 per cent marks in the WB 12th HS result for 2022.