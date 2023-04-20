WBJEE 2023 Admit Card Released On wbjeeb.nic.in, Steps To Download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the State Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) admit card today, April 20. Candidates can check and download the hall ticket from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Those who will appear in the exam are requested to enter their login details such as application number and password to download the WBJEE admit card. It is important to note that the hall ticket will be available to download on the website from April 20 to April 30.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 30 in two shifts. Candidates will be appearing for two papers - Mathematics along with Physics and Chemistry. The first shift will begin from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with Mathematics as the first exam. While the second shift will commence from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with Physics and Chemistry as the second exam.

WBJEE Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to WBJEEB’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the WBJEE 2023 admit card link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, put your login credentials. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The West Bengal JEE Hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View the admit card and download it.

WBJEE 2023: Exam Pattern

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will include a total of 155 questions that will be divided into three sections - Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. Mathematics will comprise 75 questions, whereas Physics and Chemistry will consist of 40 questions each.

A candidate can appear for both papers or only the second paper. Students who appear for the two sets will be considered for the General Merit Rank (GMR) while candidates who will appear for only Paper 2 will be considered for Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR). Those who secure PMR can apply for admission to Pharmacy programmes only.

The WBJEE is a state-level exam for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in Engineering and Technology as well as Pharmacy and Architecture.

