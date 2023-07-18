WBJEE 2023 Announces Counselling Schedule on wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Dates Here

The WBJEE counseling dates for 2023 have been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). The WBJEE counseling registration for 2023 is scheduled to start on July 20 on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The board has also announced that a single centralised online counselling will take place for WBJEE 2023 and JEE Main 2023 rank holders. The deadline for registering, paying, and making selections for WBJEE counseling 2023 is July 25.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling Schedule

Event Date Registration, fee payment and preference July 20- 25, 2023 Mock seat allocation result on the basis of preference July 27 Modification and lock choices July 28 Round one seat allotment result August 1 Fee, seat acceptance and reporting August 1 to 5 Second round allotment results August 8 Fee, seat acceptance and reporting August 8 -11, 2023 Registration for mop up round, fees payment and preference August 14- 16, 2023 Mock seat allocation results August 17 Modification of the applicants August 19 Mop-up round seat allocation results August 22- 24, 2023

The first round of the allotment list will be released on August 1 based on the choices that the applicants have indicated. Additionally, the counselling will be for allotment in the institutes and courses which are mentioned in the approved seat matrix of the competent authority. WBJEEB further clarified that there will be three rounds of the counselling, i.e., allotment, upgradation and mop-up. The notice is applicable for the candidates who have attained ranks in WBJEE and JEE exams.

WBJEE 2023: How to register

1) Log on to wbjeeb.nic.in, the official site of WBJEEB.

2) Next, choose the option of ‘Counselling Registration’ that will be available on the homepage.

3) Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

4) Once done, fill the application form and pay the required application fee.

5) Check all the details carefully before submitting the WBJEE form.

6) If required, you can download the confirmation page for the next step of the admission process.

It is important to note that candidates must be very cautious at the time of providing various information during registration. A notice by the board stated that there is no provision to make any correction or editing after final submission of the registration by the applicant. “If no choice is available to the candidate or no seat is allotted due to wrong input given by the candidate, WBJEEB will not be legally responsible for such wrong input given by a candidate and its after effect,” reads the official notice.