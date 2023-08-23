WBJEE 2023 Mop Up Seat Allotment Result Declared, How to Check

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the mop-up seat allotment results for WBJEE 2023 on August 22, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can view their results on the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The participants who were allocated seats are required to submit seat acceptance fees and visit the assigned institutions for document verification and enrollment between August 22 to August 24.

If an individual is eligible for the mop-up round and didn’t complete the admission procedure in WBJEE round-1 or round-2, the candidate must finish the admission process at the new institute that has been allotted within the given time. To obtain information about their specific admission schedules and requirements, candidates need to get in touch with the respective institutes or visit their official websites.

WBJEE 2023 Mop Up Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

To check the results, candidates can follow the given steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “WBJEE 2023 Mop-up Round Seat Allotment Result.”

Step 3: Enter your application number and designated password and then click on submit.

Step 4: Upon successful login, the mop-up round seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the results and download the allotment letter. This document contains crucial details regarding your assigned seat and forthcoming steps to undertake.

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the same for future reference.

If you receive a new allotment in the mop-up round and haven’t paid the seat acceptance fee before, you need to pay Rs 5,000 and get the allotment letter. “Those who have got a fresh allotment in the mop-up round will have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 if not paid earlier and download the allotment letter. After document verification, applicants must complete the admission process within the stipulated time schedule," reads the official website.

The WBJEE mop-up round registration commenced on August 14 and concluded on August 16. On August 17, the mock seat allocation results were published. Candidates had the liberty to lock in their choices until August 19, 2023.

For WBJEE 2023 counselling, the essential documents required are WBJEE 2023 Allotment letter, the class 10 admit card, as well as the class 10 and 12 mark sheets. Additionally, a domicile certificate, caste certificate (if relevant), PwD certificate (if applicable), and OCI certificate (if applicable) are also required. It’s crucial to ensure that you have these documents ready for the counselling process.