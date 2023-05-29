WBJEE 2023: Rank 1 and 2 Secured by Students of Same School, Meet the Toppers

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam or WBJEE 2023 results were released on Friday, May 26. This year, the joint exam was held on April 30 which saw about 98,000 candidates appearing for the exam. The number of engineering seats in the state is around 34,000. The counseling process will start after June 30. A total of 51,345 have successfully passed the exam out of which 2,142 are ISC students, 28,027 are CBSE candidates, and 15,392 are from the West Bengal board.

This year, Mohammad Sahil Akhtar, a student of DPS Ruby Park secured the first position in the exam followed by Soham Das, who grabbed rank 2 and is also a student of the same school. Both of them are students of the CBSE board. The school principal Jayati Chowdhury said, ‘We are proud of the excellent results of two students of our school in state joint. Our students are in the top two. Mohammed Sahil Akhtar became first while Soham Das came second. I congratulate the students and their parents as well as teachers."

Sara Mukherjee secured rank three in the WBJEE 2023. A student of Bankura Banga School, Sara said that she wants to become an engineer in the future, and wants to study computer science. Sara said she used to spend most of the day studying. There was no time to do anything special outside of studies, adding that she has a great interest in technology.

Souhardya Dandapat, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar, an area adjacent to Dharma in Medinipur came in fourth in the WBJEE 2023. Since childhood, he has been focused on his studies. He gave his higher secondary examination from Medinipur Collegiate School this year. His father, Pranab Dandapat, is an ex-serviceman by profession. Souhardya wants to study computer science. He got 672 marks in the secondary examination in 2021, and 484 marks out of 500 in 12th high school. His favorite subjects include mathematics, physics, and chemistry. He is currently, preparing for the IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced 2023.

Ayan Goswami, a student of Hemshila Model School, Durgapur came in fifth. Aritra Ambudh Dutta from Narayana School, Sodpur secured rank six, and Kintan Saha became seventh, who is a student of Maa Bharti School in Rajasthan. The eighth rank has been secured by Sagnik Nandi, a student of Bankura district school. Raktim Kundu secured rank nine and is a student of Disha Delphi Public School, Rajasthan. The 10th rank has been grabbed by Shriraj Chandra who is a student of the ISC board at Holy Angel School in Katwa.