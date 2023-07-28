WBJEE 2023 Releases Mock Seat Allotment Results At wbjeeb.nic.in; Know How To Check

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result at its official website. Applicants who have appeared for the counselling session can check the mock seat allotment result at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can have time till today to lock or modify their choices. While the final seat allotment results will be shared on August 1 by the Board.

WBJEE 2023: How to check mock seat allotment results

Step 1- Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2- Under the latest updates check the link for the mock seat allotment results 2023.

Step 3- Select the link and enter the credentials. Before submitting recheck the credentials.

Step 4- The WBJEE mock seat allotment result will be displaced on the screen.

Shortlisted candidates will have time till August 5 to make the payment and complete their admission process. Paying the fees amount will be interpreted as accepting the seat.

The second round of the WBJEE 2023 will commence from August 8. Candidates will have chance to accept the seat, pay the fees and report physically with the documents on August 8 to August 11, 2023. After the completion of the two rounds, the examination board will conduct a final mop up round with registration, fees, acceptance of the fees . The mock seat allocation for the WBJEE will released on August 17. While the final result with seat acceptance by the students will be released on August 22. Candidates will have time till August 22 to 24 to accept and pay the amount.

The mock seat allocation process is a practice run for the counseling process. It helps applicants to assess how their choices and rankings may impact their likelihood of being accepted into a preferred college or Institute. Additionally, it gives them a sense of their initial allocation. The Institute/College and any academic programs that applicants wish to apply to shall be given priority by using the simulated seat allocations, applicants have been instructed.