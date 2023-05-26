WBJEE 2023 Result Declared, MD Sahil Akhtar from Kolkata Secures Rank 1

The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or WBJEE 2023 have been declared at the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Md Sahil Akhtar, a student from DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata, has secured rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam in the state. The second rank has been secured by Soham Das and the third rank by Sara Mukherjee. Around 98,000 students took the exam this year.

Candidates can check and download their WBJEE result 2023 using the application number and password. The result will include the subject-wise scores, total scores, ranks secured, and other details. The exam is held every year for admission into engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges in West Bengal.

WBJEE Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the results link available on the web.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 4: Upon successful login, the result of WBJEE 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it.

Candidates who are declared qualified as per the WBJEE result 2023 will be eligible to participate in the counselling and seat allotment process. WBJEEB has issued the final answer keys for the exam. The final answer key was released based on the objections raised by candidates for the provisional keys.

The provisional WBJEE answer key was released on May 10 and the objection window was opened till May 13. The WBJEE exam was held on April 30 in two shifts. The WBJEE exam paper was for a total of 200 marks.

WBJEE 2023: Top Colleges to Apply For

To help you with your selection, here is a list of top colleges in West Bengal as per NIRF ranking, where you can apply depending on your merit:

— Jadavpur University, Kolkata

— HIT Kolkata - Heritage Institute of Technology

— Techno India University, Kolkata

— Haldia Institute of Technology (HIT) Haldia - Haldia Institute of Technology

— KGEC Nadia - Kalyani Government Engineering College

In 2022, the pass percentage for WBJEE was 98.5 per cent, and students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) dominated the top ten merit list of WBJEE with the first two ranks going to students from the central board. Himanshu Sekhar from Kolkata topped the exam last year.