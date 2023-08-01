WBJEE 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, How to Check

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the first phase of seat distribution for WBJEE 2023 counseling 2023 today, August 1. Candidates can check and download the seat allotment results by going to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. To pay the seat acceptance fee candidates need to show up to the allotted institute between August 1 and August 5 according to the official timetable in order to complete the admission procedure and document verification.

As per the WBJEE counselling schedule, from July 20 to 25, the candidate registration, payment of the registration fee, and choice filling were held. The mock seat allocation based on the candidates’ choices was displayed by the board on July 27.

WBJEE 2023 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit wbjeeb.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Then click on the link, ‘WBJEE seat allotment result’.

Step 3: A page will appear on your screen for the next step.

Step 4: Submit the important documents.

Step 5: After documents are uploaded, the result of the WBJEE 2023 seat allotment will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the seat allotment result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for further reference.

WBJEE 2023 Seat Allotment: List of Documents Needed

— Class 10th marksheet

— Class 12th marksheet

— Domicile certificate, if needed

— Caste certificate, if needed

— PwD certificate, if needed

The second round of WBJEE 2023 seat allotment results will be released on August 8. The payment of the seat acceptance fee and Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission will be conducted from Aug 8 to 11. Registration for the mop-up round will be done from August 14 to 16. The display of mock seat allotment will be done on August 17, and the results will be out on August 22. The payment of the seat, acceptance fee, and reporting for the document verification at the allotted college will be held between August 22 to 24.