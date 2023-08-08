WBJEE 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to be Announced Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is all set to declare the WBJEE counselling 2023 seat allotment result for round 2 today. Students who have registered for the round 2 counselling process can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in, once released. The exact time for the release of the seat allotment result has not been shared by the board yet.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the WBJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2023 are advised to report to the allotted college for document verification as well as to complete all the admission formalities from August 8 to August 11. Those who wish to withdraw their names from the seat allotment list can do so till August 11.

Students are also requested to contact the institute/college or can visit the official website to know the timings and other details for admission. Candidates who have been allotted seats should pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 for further admission. The seat acceptance fee must be paid through online transactions such as Net banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI. Once the fee is paid, students need to download the allotment letter.

In the allotment status, the institute and programme name in which the candidate has been allotted a seat will be mentioned. For the WBJEE counselling, there are a total of three rounds. First is the Allotment round, the second is the upgradation round and the third is the mop-uUp round.

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to WBJEEB’s official site at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment result 2023 link, when available.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The Round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download it.

If the student fails to pay the mandatory seat acceptance fee, then the current allotment seat will be cancelled. Following this, the candidate will not be considered for the seat allotment process in the upgradation round.