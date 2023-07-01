WBJEE Counselling 2023 Likely to Begin by Next Week

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is expected to begin counselling soon. WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Saha informed that the preparations for the WBJEE counselling process for the successful candidates of this year are currently underway. Candidates who qualified for the West Bengal JEE exam will be able to register for the WBJEE counselling on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The board announced the WBJEE Results 2023 on May 25, 2023.

As per the report by Careers360, WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Saha informed reporters “Once we receive the seat matrix from the Director of Technical Education of the Higher Education department, counselling can start within five days, as the Joint Entrance Board has completed its procedures. This year’s counselling will have three rounds with new features,"

WBJEE 2023 is held for students to get admission into engineering colleges in the state and pursue the B.Tech course. As informed by Malayendu Saha, out of the 1,01,000 students who took the exams, around 97,000 students got rankings. The board also allotted a designated time interval between the choice filling and choice locking which allows students to review a mock allotment of their seat, he said.

Saha informed at a programme of the Association of Professional Academic Institutions that students can even modify their choices in the first round if they are dissatisfied with their allocated subject.

Candidates are instructed to keep their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets handy. Other than that, a Date of Birth proof is also required. Students should also keep domicile certificate, caste certificate, and PwD certificate, if applicable. As per the counselling process, the sequencing of allotment will be based on the WBJEE category-wise ranks.

In order to take part in the counselling process, WBJEE-qualified candidates will have to complete the registration. After successful registration, candidates must log in to the portal and choose their preferred college and course. The choices must be locked by them. The authorities will allot the seats to the candidates on the basis of rank, preference, and seat availability.