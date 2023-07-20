WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registrations Begin Today At wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will begin WBJEE counselling registration 2023 today, July 20th, for candidates seeking admission to engineering institutes in the state to pursue the B.Tech programmes. Around 97,000 of the 1,01,000 candidates who took the WBJEE this year received ranks. Candidates can register online at wbjeeb.nic.in once the WBJEE registration link is activated. The West Bengal JEE counselling process, which entails registration, choice filling, seat assignment, and seat acceptance, is open to eligible applicants who have achieved WBJEE 2023 eligibility.

According to the official schedule, the deadline for online registration and selection is July 25. Candidates can change and lock their selections by July 28. On July 27, a mock seat allocation based on the choices they made will be completed. The outcome of the seat allotment will be announced on August 1. The opening and closing ranks for each round of seat allocation will be made available by WBJEEB throughout the counselling process.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling: How to register

Step 1: Go to the WBJEE counselling website’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 1: To register for WBJEE counselling, click the registration link.

Step 1: When registering as a new candidate, select “New Candidate Registration" and specify whether you want to use WBJEE, JEE Main, or both.

Step 1: Enter your application number, roll number, name, and birthdate when registering for the WBJEE.

Step 1: Enter your unique application number, roll number, name, and birthdate to register for JEE Main 2023.

Step 1: Enter the information from both exams if you chose to use both channels.

Step 1: To finish the WBJEE 2023 registration procedure, click “Submit".

All candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs. 500 for Round 1 of the counselling process online at the WBJEEB website. It is crucial to remember that while providing information during registration, applicants must exercise extreme caution. According to a notification issued by the board, there is no provision for any modification or editing after the applicant’s final submission of the registration.