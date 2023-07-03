WBJEE Counselling 2023 To Begin Soon At wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Latest Updates

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is anticipated to start counselling soon. The WBJEEB chairperson, Malayendu Saha, informed that the WBJEE counselling procedure is worked on for shortlisted candidates. On the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, candidates who passed the West Bengal JEE exam can register for the WBJEE counselling. On May 25, 2023, the board released the WBJEE Results 2023.

In a statement to the Careers 360 the WBJEEB Chairperson Malayendu Saha said that the Counselling can begin within five days after authorities obtain the seat matrix from the Director of Technical Education of the Higher Education department. This year, three rounds of counselling with new elements will be offered to shortlisted candidates.

For students seeking admission to the state’s engineering institutes and a B.Tech degree, WBJEE 2023 is conducted. Malayendu Saha reported that approximately 97,000 of the total students who took the tests received rankings. In the interview Saha informed that the board also allocated a specific amount of duration between the choice filling and option locking so that candidates may evaluate a mock seat allocation.

Further, the Chairperson also informed that at a programme of the Association of Professional Academic Institutions that candidates can even modify their choices in the first round if they are dissatisfied with their allocated subjects.

Candidates are instructed to keep their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets handy. Other than that, a date of birth proof is also required. Students should also keep domicile certificate, caste certificate, and PwD certificate, if applicable. As per the counselling process, the sequencing of allotment will be based on the WBJEE category-wise ranks.

In order to take part in the counselling process, WBJEE-qualified candidates will have to complete the registration. After successful registration, candidates must log in to the portal and choose their preferred college and course. The choices must be locked by them. The authorities will allot the seats to the candidates on the basis of rank, preference, and seat availability.