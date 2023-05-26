WBJEE Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Know How to Check

The results of WBJEE 2023 for admission into engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges in West Bengal will be declared today, May 26. The state education minister, Bratya Basu, will first announce the WBJEE result 2023 for 98,000 students through the press conference at 2:30 PM. Candidates will be able to download the WBJEE 2023 scorecard from 4 PM onwards.

“The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 (WBJEE 2023) for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on May 26,2023 (Friday). Downloadable rank cards will be available in Board’s websites at http://www.wbjeeb.nic.in and http://www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards,” the official notification stated.

Candidates can check and download their WBJEE result 2023 using the application number and password. WB JEE result 2023 will include the subject-wise scores, total scores, ranks secured, and other details.

WBJEE Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in 2023.

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE results link available on the web.

Step 3: Login using the application number and password.

Step 4: Upon successful login, the result of WBJEE 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it.

Candidates who will be declared qualified as per the WBJEE result will be eligible to participate in the WBJEE counselling and seat allotment process. WBJEEB has issued the final answer keys for the exam. The WBJEE Final Answer Key have been released based on the objections raised by candidates for the provisional keys.

Earlier, the provisional WBJEE answer key was released on May 10 and the objection window was opened till May 13. The WBJEE exam was held on April 30 in two shifts. The WBJEE exam paper was for a total of 200 marks.

In 2022, the pass percentage for WBJEE was 98.5 per cent, and students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) dominated the top ten merit list of WBJEE with the first two ranks going to students from the central board.