WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 Admit Card Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, How To Download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has issued the admit card for the June 26, Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing Course (JEPBN) test. Candidates who plan to take the JEPBN-2023 examination can obtain their admit cards from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The JEPBN-2023 entrance test will be administered by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board on July 1 in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, in line with the exam schedule. Candidates may access their admit cards by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth on the WBJEEB’s official web portal.

There will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) worth one mark each on the JEPBN 2023 entrance test. Each incorrect response will result in a deduction of scores. The test will be conducted exclusively in English and is scheduled to last 90 minutes.

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card: how to download

Step 1: go to wbjeeb.nic.in to access the official webpage.

Step 2: Click on the JEPBN-2023 admit card link on the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your JEPBN 2023 login credentials.

Step 4: The screen will show your JEPBN 2023 admit card.

Step 5: Download and print the JEPBN 2023 admit card for future reference.

Registration for the JEPBN 2023 commenced on February 8. The deadline for online applications was February 28 at 5 PM. Between March 2 and March 3, a correction link for applications that had already been filed was live online.

For the academic year 2023–2024, the WBJEE will be holding JEPBN–2023, which will be used to determine admission to Post Basic BSc Nursing programmes at various colleges and institutes around the State of West Bengal.

Candidates must have successfully passed their 12th grade and should be in possession of a general nursing and midwifery (GNM) diploma as well as a registration/RNRM certificate from the state nursing council of any Indian state.