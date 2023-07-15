WBJEEB To Hold Three Rounds Of Counselling Process For WBJEE Candidates At wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has issued an important notification for WBJEE 2023 counselling. According to the official notice, there will be a single, unified counselling process for the candidates who have successfully secured ranks in either the WBJEE or JEE (Main) exam. The WBJEE counselling will be held through a centralised online process only. Additionally, the counselling will be for allotment in the institutes and courses which are mentioned in the approved seat matrix of the competent authority.

WBJEEB further clarified that there will be three rounds of the counselling, i.e., allotment, upgradation and mop-up. The notice is applicable for the candidates who have attained ranks in WBJEE and JEE exams. To check the official notice, candidates can visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who want to register for WBJEE and JEE counselling can follow the instructions mentioned below:

1) Log on to wbjeeb.nic.in, the official site of WBJEEB.

2) Next, choose the option of ‘Counselling Registration’ that will be available on the homepage.

3) Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

4) Once done, fill the application form and pay the required application fee.

5) Check all the details carefully before submitting the WBJEE form.

6) If required, you can download the confirmation page for the next step of the admission process.

It is important to note that candidates must be very cautious at the time of providing various information during registration. A notice by the board stated that there is no provision to make any correction or editing after final submission of the registration by the applicant. “If no choice is available to the candidate or no seat is allotted due to wrong input given by the candidate, WBJEEB will not be legally responsible for such wrong input given by a candidate and its after effect,” reads the official notice.

Additionally, the first round of allotment will be published on a pre-scheduled date. Candidates are required to log in to their accounts to check their allotment status. The allotment status will display the institute and course to which the aspirant has been allotted a seat. Upon allotment, candidates must proceed to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 using online transaction methods such as net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. After successful payment, aspirants can download the allotment letter.

Failure to pay the seat acceptance fee within the specified time will result in the cancellation of the current allotment. As a consequence, the candidate will not be considered for seat allotment in the upgradation round.