WB Police Recruitment 2023: Application Process for 309 SI Vacancies Starts

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has commenced the application process for the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectors (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. As per the official notification, the last date to submit the application form is September 21. Candidates who are interested can apply by visiting the official website of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in.

Vacancies:

The WB Police Recruitment aims to hire a total of 309 candidates for various positions, including Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectors (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch), and Sergeant within the Kolkata Police.

WB Police Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Log on to wbpolice.gov.in, the official website of West Bengal Police.

Step 2: Locate and click on the Recruitment tab that will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will be displayed where candidates will have to click on Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress application link.

Step 4: Register yourself and login using the generated credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form by providing all the necessary details and attach the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and crosscheck all the details mentioned.

Step 7: Download the conformation page for your reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 27 years old as of January 1, 2023. There are age relaxations of 5 years for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), 3 years for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 3 years for transgender individuals. Departmental candidates of Kolkata Police with the necessary qualifications can apply up to the age of 35 years, with further relaxations of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates among departmental applicants.

Education

As for the educational qualification, candidates must have successfully completed a bachelor’s degree program in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Application Fee:

For the WB Police Recruitment, the application fee is Rs. 250 for all categories except Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (West Bengal residents only), who are required to pay a processing fee of Rs. 20.

Method of Recruitment:

Initially, candidates will undergo a Preliminary Examination, serving as a screening test. Those who qualify will proceed to the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination, and a Personality Test, all administered by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Preliminary Examination Structure:

The Preliminary Examination will assess candidates in General Studies, Logical & Analytical Reasoning, and Arithmetic, with a total score of 200 marks. This includes 100 marks for General Studies (50 questions), 50 marks for Logical & Analytical Reasoning (25 questions), and 50 marks for Arithmetic (25 questions). The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes.