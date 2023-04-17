Wear Masks, Maintain Social Distance: JNU Issues COVID-19 Advisory

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a set of guidelines considering the safety and well-being of the students, staff, and campus residents. The university has also urged all the stakeholders to strictly adhere to the measures or steps provided to prevent the virus spread on the varsity campus.

“In view of the surge in cases of Covid-19, and keeping in mind well being and safety of students/staff and campus residents, all stakeholders of the university are hereby requested to strictly adhere to following measures or steps to prevent its spread in the university campus,” JNU in an advisory said.

Guidelines issued by JNU:

— All (students, staff, and campus residents) are requested to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour which is frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing a mask/face cover, maintaining personal hygiene, and observing social distancing at all times.

— Staff, their family members as well as students of JNU who test positive or are quarantined or under home isolation, and advised to inform the security branch.

— Additionally, the chief medical officer, security branch, and health centre/chief security officer are requested to notify the number of COVID-19 cases to the concerned administration.

In the past few days, Delhi has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the data issued by the Health Ministry, the national capital recorded 1,634 fresh cases of COVID-19 on April 16. Furthermore, Delhi reported the highest number of deaths in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, Kerala topped the list of the highest number of new cases with 18,623 during the week from April 9 to April 15. Other states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana come under the states reporting the highest number of cases.

