West Bengal 12th Result 2023: How to Check WBCHSE HS Result Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced that the West Bengal HS Result 2023 will be declared today at 12 pm during a press conference. The result link on the official websites wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in will be activated at 12:30 pm.

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live Updates

The Class 12 Board Exams were conducted by WBCHSE from March 14 to March 27, 2023. It is important to note that the online result will be provisional, and the council will distribute the hard copy marksheets on May 31, 2023.

West Bengal HS Result 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official websites www.wbresults.nic.in or www.wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Browse the website to find the “West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023" link.

Step 3: Click on the link to access the result page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required information as prompted.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6: Your WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the outcome and print it out for your future reference.

West Bengal HS Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Access the SMS feature on your smartphone.

Step 2: Type ‘WB12 roll number’ in the SMS body.

Step 3: Send the SMS to either 5676750 or 58888.

Step 4: Wait for a response.

Step 5: You will receive an SMS containing your West Bengal HS Result 2023 on your mobile phone.

Step 6: The SMS will provide details about your qualifying status and marks obtained in all subjects.

West Bengal HS Result 2023: How to Check Via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker app on your phone and click on sign-up.

Step 2: Register yourself by entering details such as name, email id, Aadhaar card number, and mobile number and submit.

Step 3: Enter the security PIN on the app that you receive on your phone.

Step 4: After logging in, look for JAC 12th Result 2023 under the ‘education’ section.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar card number and click on submit.

Step 6: The JAC Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

West Bengal HS Result 2023: How to Check on Mobile

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your phone and search for the “West Bengal HS Result 2023" app.

Step 2: Download the application on your device.

Step 3: Launch the app, and it will direct you to the WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 window.

Step 4: Enter the required details, including your roll number and registration number, in the provided spaces.

Step 5: Fill in the captcha code as displayed and click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6: Your screen will show the West Bengal HS Result 2023.

top videos

Step 7: If possible, take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.