West Bengal Board Introduces Data science, AI subjects in Higher Secondary curriculum

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will shortly introduce data science and artificial intelligence courses in its curriculum. These two courses will be introduced in class 11th and 12th stated the official notification of the board. The two new academic courses will be offered as electives under Set 1 of the Higher Secondary curriculum and students can opt for only one subject at a time.

According to the guidelines by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, students with one vocational subject as an elective subject are not allowed to opt for data science or artificial intelligence. Schools affiliated with WBCHSE can apply to the council from May 2 to June 30, 2023. Educational institutions are required to submit an application to permit the introduction of the courses in the school. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will arrange a training programme of around 10 days for the teachers in the month of June or July.

The Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said schools can also call guest faculty from adjoining universities if needed. The notification read “Application for subject permission for data science and artificial intelligence should be submitted by hand at the academic session of Vidyasagar Bhavan for this year (i.e. academic year 2023-24 only,”. There are certain criteria, a school need to clear before they introduces data science or artificial intelligence courses.

Computer Science is already being taught at the school and a proper laboratory facility is available. Following are the qualification that has to be met:

- Permanent approved teacher with minimum qualification of BSC in Computer Science /IT or BE/BTech in Computer Science /IT or MCA or Hons.

- Teachers in a school should have completed their graduation in Physics, Chemistry or Mathematics with a course in AI or data science.

- Teachers in the school must have studied AI, machine learning either as part of the undergraduate or postgraduate curriculum or as part of postgraduate certificate courses on Al-ML, data science from a reputed institute.

- Teachers should be familiar with basic python programming language.

The Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee spoke with local media and said “The Council is hopeful that around 100 schools across the state would be able to introduce these two new subjects. However, the official understanding of how many schools will actually be applying will be known later."

