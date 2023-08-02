West Bengal Board Of Primary Education Reschedules D.EL.ED Part-I Exams For 2021-21 Session

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has made a significant decision by rescheduling the date for the theoretical examination for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.ED) Part-I for the session 2021-23. Originally scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 9, the exams have been postponed to next month. The new dates for the exams are now set from September 1 to September 8. However, the board has not provided any specific reason for the delay, leading to speculation and debates.

The rescheduled exam will also include the supplementary candidates for the sessions 2019-21 and 2020-22, alongside the current session candidates. Those repeating the examination can now fill out their forms through the official website of WBBPE – https://wbbpe.org/.

As per the updated guidelines by the primary education board, the Child Studies paper will be conducted on September 1, followed by the language papers on September 2 and 4. The Environmental Science paper will be held on September 7, while the Mathematics paper is scheduled for September 8.

The West Bengal Diploma in Elementary Education course is a two-year program that prepares candidates for the role of primary teachers in the state. Those eligible as per the norms of NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) are qualified for the post. Successful applicants will become eligible for the teaching profession at an elementary level in NCTE-recognized teacher’s education institutions in the state for the session 2023. The entire process is conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

Recently, the WBBPE concluded the interview process for the recruitment of primary school teachers in West Bengal. The 19th phase of interviews and aptitude tests for the candidates was conducted. TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) qualified candidates who were unable to participate in the recruitment drive of 2022 due to an HC (High Court) interim stay were also requested to appear for the interview on July 24.