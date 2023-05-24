West Bengal Board Releases 2024 Academic Calendar, Board Exams To Start From Feb 16

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the academic calendar for 2024 session. In 2024, the board examination for class 12th will begin from February 16 and conclude on February 29. For the class 10th, the examination will begin from February 2 and conclude on February 12.

From the next academic calendar, the timing of the board examination will also be changed. Usually the WB board exams are conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, but from 2024, the examination will be from 12 noon to 3 pm. The West Bengal Board Examination will be organised in single shift and 15 minutes reading time will be given to students before writing the answers. The exam schedule for West Bengal class 10th is released by the board:

February 2, 2024: First language

February 3, 2024: Second language

February 5, 2024: History

February 6, 2024: Geography

February 8, 2024: Mathematics

February 9, 2024 : Life Science

February 10, 2024: Physical Science

February 12, 2024: Optional elective subject

The West Bengal Examination authorities will release exam dates for physical education, social service and work education subjects later on. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Board released class 12th results of 2022- 2023 session students. A total of 89.25% have passed the HS exams this year. This year the first rank is secured by Shubrangshu Sarkar from Narendrapur. He secured 99.2 percent with an impressive score of 496 out of 500.

Two students from West Bengal, Sushma Khan and Abu Sama were ranked 2 in the board examination. Followed by rank 3 which is secured by 4 students from class 12th, Chandrabindu Maity, Anusua Saha, Piyali Das, and Shreya Mallik. Rank 4 is secured by Srijita Basak, Narendranath Banerjee, and Prerona Pal. Students who took the exams can check their results online by entering their roll number on wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

The pass percentage among boys in West Bengal class 12 results stands at 91.86 per cent which is an increase from last years 90.19 per cent. 18 of the 87 students who made up the top 10 rank list are from the Hooghly district. East Midnapore students scored the highest overall in the district results, with a pass rate of 95.75 per cent. Students can send in applications for review and scrutiny of answer scripts online from 31 May to June 15.