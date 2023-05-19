West Bengal Class 10 Result 2023: How To Check Marks Online, Via SMS, DigiLocker

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik results 2023 today, May 19. The results will be declared in a press conference at 10 AM, and the result link will be activated at 12 noon. Students can check their results on the official websites wbbse.wb.gov.in, and wbresults.nic.in. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the WBBSE Class 10 exams conducted from February 23 to March 4 this year.

WB 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

To clear the West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2023 and progress to the next grade, all students must secure a minimum of 25 per cent or a C grade in each subject as well as overall. Additionally, the names of the top five students in the WBBSE 10th Exam 2023 will be announced alongside the West Bengal Result 2023 Class 10.

WBBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check Online

STEP 1: Visit the official website or use the SMS facility provided by WBBSE.

STEP 2: Go to wbresults.nic.in, the official portal.

STEP 3: Click on the “West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 WB Board" link.

STEP 4: Enter your Roll number, number, and date of birth.

STEP 5: Click on “Submit" to view your WBBSE 10th Result 2023.

WBBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Students can easily check the West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 offline using SMS as well. Due to heavy traffic on the website, the WBBSE 10th Result 2023 portal may be slow. In such cases, students can send an SMS in the specified format to obtain their results.

To receive the 2023 Madhyamik result and marks, send a message in the following format:

STEP 1: WB 10 roll number to 56070 / 56263.

STEP 2: The WBBSE will send the detailed result to the same mobile number.

WBBSE MADHYAMIK RESULT 2022: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Install the Digilocker app on your smartphone. You can also go to digilocker.gov.in’s official website.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number, name, date of birth, email address, and Aadhar number to register.

Step 3: After creating a password, click the submit button.

Step 4: Log in with the necessary data.

Step 5: Next, select WBBSE from the “education" menu.

Step 6: Choose the WBBSE Madhyamik/10th exam result 2023 option.

top videos

Step 7: Enter the number from your Aadhaar Card, and the result will be displayed on your screen.

In 2022, approximately 11.8 lakh students appeared for the WBBSE class 10 exams and the board recorded a passing percentage of 86.60. The first rank in the West Bengal class 10 results in 2022 was achieved by Arnab Ghorai and Raunak Mondal. These top scorers attained a percentile of 99 in the previous year’s West Bengal Madhyamik Exam.