WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal 12th Result Soon at wbchse.wb.gov.in, Documents Needed

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the results for the class 12 (HS) exams 2023 today, May 24. The West Bengal HS result 2023 will be declared through a press conference at 12:30 PM. Students who took the exams can check their results online by entering their roll number on wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The results will display the applicant's marks and whether they have qualified or not. Students can also check their results by downloading the mobile app 'WBCHSE Results 2023' from Google Play Store.
The pass rate for the WB HS exams in 2022 saw a decline, with 88.44 per cent of over 7.5 lakh students successfully passing. This represents a decrease compared to the previous year (2021), where 97.89 per cent of students cleared the exam. The pass percentage witnessed a decrease of 9.45 per cent.
Any errors spotted in the class 12 results must be taken up to the board for corrections. WB Class 12 students can contact their respective school principals to get the errors rectified with the board or directly contact the WBCHSE
Students are encouraged to keep their admit card or hall ticket readily accessible before checking the results online.
The chairperson of the West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary (WBCHSE) is scheduled to hold a press conference and announce the results of the examination. After the result is made public in the press briefing, the official websites, wbresults.nic.in, and wbchse.org, will host the links to check the result.
For the WBBSE class 12 examination, students must receive a minimum of 33 per cent marks. In addition, they must obtain 20 per cent on their practical assessments. To pass the West Bengal board exam, applicants must receive a minimum of 272 overall marks, while they must earn a minimum of 480 marks to place in the first division.
To check their WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023, students will be required to provide their credentials such as date of birth and roll number.
In terms of the grading system:
Once students download their marksheets online, it is critical for them to ensure that it is error-free. Students need to check the following details –
— Name
— School & Exam Centre Name
— Totaling
— Grades
— Percentage Calcualtion
— Spelling
— Pass/ Fail Status
Rank 1 Adhisha Debasarma from Coochbehar with 99.6% or 498 marks
Rank 2: Sayandip Samanta from Paschim Mindnapore with 99.4% or 497 marks
Rank 3: Rohin Sen from Patha Bhavan, Soham Das from Hooghly, Avik Das from Purba Burdwan, Parichaya Pari from Pashmi Midnapore with 496 marks or 99.2% marks each
WBBSE announced the Class 10 results last week. A total of 2016779 students have successfully cleared the secondary examination. This year, the pass percentage was 93.12 per cent in the Madhyamik exam.
Students will get grades along with their marks. Those who get between 100 to 90 marks will get distinction, A+ grade id marks is between 89 to 70, A or first division, for those who score between 69 to 60. Students who receive between 59 to 50 marks will be marked as B grade or second division, C or third division for 49 to 34 marks and D or improvement for 35 and below. Those who get 35 marks or grade D will likely be allowed to sit for supplementary exam. Students who fail in two subjects or more will have to repeat the year.
WBCHSE is releasing the HS results 57 days after the end of the examination.
More than 8,60,000 students have given higher secondary examination this time.
The result will be declared at 12 noon, education Minister Bratya Bose said in a tweet on May 15. Students will get the mark sheet on May 31. The online mark sheet will act as a provisional one.
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose the WBCHSE.
Step 6: Choose the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik/12th exam result 2022 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
To check the WB Uccha Madhyamik or 12th results, students will need their roll number and date of birth. This is mentioned on the admit card. Thus, students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy before checking their scores online. The marksheets will likely be available post noon. It will act as a provisional marksheet till the hardcopy is distributed by the respective schools.
Students will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent to pass the exam. They will also have to score a minimum of 20 per cent separately in practical exams. The minimum aggregate mark to pass the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik exam is 272. To obtain the first division in the exam, students will have to get at least 480 marks.
Type WB12 in the message section of your mobile phone. Then write the roll number with space. Send this SMS to 5676750 or 58888.
The West Bengal board's class 12 exams were held from March 14 to March 27. WBCHSE is releasing the HS results 57 days after the end of the examination. More than 8,60,000 students have given higher secondary examination this time. The distribution of WBCHSE Class 12 mark sheets and certificates among the representatives of schools is on May 31 from 11 pm.
Candidates who score at least 480 will be placed in the first division, while those who score more than 360 will be placed in the second category. The third division will be assigned to scores over 272. Students who fall short of the required minimum qualifying marks must retake the year if they fail more than two subjects, and they must pass the supplementary exam. The council will also release details like pass percentage, name of the toppers, the best-performing districts, etc.
In the West Bengal class 12 exam of 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.44 per cent, and 6,36,875 students passed the HS exam. The pass percentage for boys was 90.19 per cent, while for girls, it was 86.58 per cent.
