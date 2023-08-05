West Bengal JELET 2023 Result Announced At wbjeeb.nic.in; Steps To Check

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board released the JELET result 2023 on Friday, August 4. The result is available on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates can use their log-in credentials, application number, and date of birth to download the JELET 2023 scorecard at wbjeeb.nic.in

The official notification said, “The results of JELET 2023 for admission for lateral entry into the 3rd semester of Engineering/ Technology and Pharmacy courses will be declared on August 4.”

How to check the WB JELET result, Here are the steps:

-Log on to the official website of the WBJEEB atwbjeeb.nic.in

-On the homes page, navigate to the JELET

-Click on the link that displays Rank Card for JELET 2023

-Enter the application number and date of birth

-Download JELET 2023 rank card for future reference.

JELET 2023 is conducted by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) for admission into the Second year (Third semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Pharmacy/Technology/ Engineering (expect Architecture) in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24.

The list of mandatory information that the candidate can check on the rank card includes the Candidate’s Name, Roll number, Date of birth, Category, Parent’s Name, Application Number, Obtained Scores, and Obtaining Rank.

The counselling schedule will be soon released on the official website by the authorities. To secure a seat, shortlisted candidates must proceed with the seat allotment process.

WB JELET was conducted on June 10 from 11 am to 1 pm. The entrance exam paper comprised 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the English language.

Registration for the exams began in January 2023. The authorities released the JELET application form 2023. In the Application form, the candidates had to fill out their personal, academic, and communication details. Only those candidates were eligible to appear in the exam who submitted the form before the final date of January 17. The candidates had to select their preferred exam centres while filling out the application form. The correction facility was open from January 19-20.