West Bengal JEXPO Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released

The seat allotment result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics or JEXPO round 2 has been declared today, August 25. The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development has released the JEXPO seat allotment status on the official website at webscte.co.in.

Candidates who are selected in JEXPO round 2 of counselling are advised to report to the allotted colleges with two copies of the allotment letter and other documents to complete the admission formalities. The reporting to colleges will take place from August 25 to 29. It is important to note that there will be four rounds of JEXPO counselling 2023, and the last round being spot counselling and admission. However, under the management quota, there will be another round for admission that will be conducted from August 30 to September 30.

West Bengal JEXPO Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official portal at webscte.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click the link that says- “2nd Phase Allotment Result of JEXPO 2023”.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the registered mobile number and password.

Step 4: The WB JEXPO Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the WB JEXPO allotment result.

The JEXPO vacancy list of released on September 5. Registration and choice filling for the spot admission round will be done between September 5 and 6. The result declaration of spot admission will be done on September 7. Spot admission at institutes will be conducted on September 8 and 9. The last date for admission to management quota is September 15.

West Bengal JEXPO counselling is offered for candidates seeking admission to about 19,000 self-financed seats in various polytechnics across the state. Furthermore, the seat allocation is done based on the JEXPO merit score, available seats, and preferences stated by candidates. Those who are awarded seats in the WB JEXPO 2023 counselling will have two options: accept the seat or opt for auto-upgradation.

This year, the exam was conducted on June 3. The round 1 seat allocation results for the Vocational Lateral Entry Test (VOCLET) and Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics (JEXPO) counselling were released last week. Candidates who have been allocated seats were required to submit a booking fee of Rs 500. For candidates who applied for auto-upgradation, a fee of Rs 2,000 is applicable.