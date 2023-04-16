West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023: WBBSE to Declare Class 10 Board Result by May

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is planning to announce the state Madhyamik (Class 10) 2023 result by the end of May. According to media reports, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly informed that the class 10 result this year is likely to be declared by the third or fourth week of May. Once declared, students who appeared for the exam can check the results for class 10 on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in and on wbresults.nic.in.

The WB Madhyamik exam was conducted from February 23 to March 4 in a single shift. The WB board exams were conducted across designated centres in the state. The duration of the exam was three hours for all subject papers. Students were given 15 minutes for reading the question paper. The WB class 10 exam was conducted for 800 marks. To pass the exams, students will have to obtain 272 marks in total.

In 2022, the WB Madhyamik results were announced on June 3. This time too, the board is expected to release the class 10 results around a similar time. As per media reports, the overall pass percentage last year was 86.60 per cent. Furthermore, boys performed better when compared to girls. A total of 88.59 per cent of boys cleared the exam while 85 per cent of girls had secured the qualifying marks.

Meanwhile, a question in the Madhyamik history paper on Gandhi created controversies on social media. Examinees were asked to choose one of the three choices pertaining to the question about the Father of the Nation and write an explanatory essay on it. The main question was whether Mahatma Gandhi always disassociated himself from the worker’s movement of the country. The three choices given to examinees on the reasons for this disassociation were — Mahatma Gandhi always represented the lobby of mill owners, Mahatma Gandhi wanted to avoid collision between labour and capital, and Mahatma Gandhi was worried about the fallout of the movement on law and order situation.

