West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today at wbmcc.nic.in

The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Kolkata will commence the online registration process for West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling today, July 25. To participate in the counselling, candidates must visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in and fill out the counselling forms.

The deadline for submitting the WB NEET UG counselling registration form is July 28, until 4 pm. During this period, students need to complete their registration and submit the prescribed registration fees.

To complete the registration, students are required to upload all relevant documents, including the NEET admit card and NEET scorecard, at the time of registration. Furthermore, eligible student verification will take place on July 27, 28, and 31, from 11 am to 4 pm.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official portal at wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘UG medical’ section that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for ‘WB NEET UG Counselling 2023’

Step 4: On the new window, register yourself first using the necessary details.

Step 5: Then log in using the newly created credentials and fill out the application form as directed.

Step 6: Upload all the essential documents and make the required payment.

Step 7: Before submitting the form, go through the entire application form and check it.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Schedule

- Registrations for WB NEET UG counselling begins: July 25.

- Deadline to submit the counselling registration form: July 28.

- Payment of fee online: July 25 (from 11 am) to July 28 (till midnight).

- Verification of students in the already designated college and time slot: July 27 to 31.

- List of successfully verified candidates and publication of seat matrix for round 1: August 1.

- Publication of result: August 5.

- Reporting and admission of students to the allotted colleges: August 7, 8 and 9.

Furthermore, candidates will then be able to fill out and lock their choices between 4 pm on August 1 and midnight on August 2. The first seat allotment list will be made available after 4 pm on August 5. Following that, candidates will have the opportunity to report to their designated universities with the necessary documentation on August 7, 8, and 9 from 11 am to 4 p.m.