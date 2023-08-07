West Bengal Police Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited To Fill 130 Jail Warder Posts

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released a notification for the recruitment of 130 warders for the West Bengal Police Department. The last date for applications is August 26, 2023.

The window will be opened for correction of the application form from August 29 to September 4. Applicants must visit the official website at www.wbpolice.gov.in/. Let us take a look at some important information that candidates should be aware of:

Important dates:

Applications start- August 6.

Last application date- August 29.

Correction window- August 29 to September 4.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have a Madhyamik (Class 10) passing degree from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

Applicants must have computer literacy.

The minimum height for male applicants is 165 cm, and for female applicants, it is 155 cm.

Applicants must be physically fit and should be able to qualify for the physical endurance test.

The minimum weight for female applicants is 45 kg and that for male applicants is 50kg.

Selection Procedure:

Physical Endurance Test (PET)

Written Examination.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Interview

Age Criteria:

Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old and a maximum of 27 years old. Relaxation is available according to government policies.

Salary:

The salary will range from Rs 22,700 to Rs 58,500.

Application Fees:

For the general category: Rs 220.

For SC/ST: Rs 20.

Application Process:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in/.

Select the recruitment tab.

Visit the WBP Jail Warder Recruitment link.

Click on the apply online option.

Create a new account or log in to your existing account.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the documents.

Pay the application fees.

Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Documents Required:

Proof of identity (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card)

Proof of age (DOB certificate)

Education Qualification Certificates or Marksheets

Caste certificate (if required).

Passport-size photograph

Additional Information:

10% of the total vacancy is reserved for the economically weaker sections.

Sports quota is available only for meritorious sports persons in Athletics, Badminton, Cricket, Football, Hockey, Table Tennis, Tennis, Wrestling, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Gymnastics, Boxing, Weightlifting and Rifle Shooting.

The selection process will be based on merit, and applicants must be aware of fraudulent promises to get the job.