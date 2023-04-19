CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
Home » education-career » West Bengal Recruitment 2023: 1420 Vacancies For Woman Constables Announced
1-MIN READ

West Bengal Recruitment 2023: 1420 Vacancies For Woman Constables Announced

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 18:50 IST

Delhi, India

The last date for filing applications is May 22.

The last date for filing applications is May 22.

The salary will be in the range of Rs 22,700 to Rs 58,500.

A notification for the recruitment of Woman Constables has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). WBPRB has requested applications for this position. Starting on April 23, candidates who meet the requirements may submit their applications via the WB Police’s official website: wbpolice.gov.in. This recruitment procedure will fill a total of 1420 positions. The last date for filing applications is May 22. Candidates can check category-wise vacancies below:

Unreserved (UR) – 343

Unreserved (EC) – 227

Unreserved (HG/NVF) – 113

Unreserved (Civilian Volunteers) – 71

Unreserved (Sports Quota) – 28

RELATED NEWS

SC – 141

SC (EC) – 100

SC (HG/NVF) – 42

SC (Citizen Volunteer) – 29

ST – 28

ST (EC) – 29

ST (HG/NVF ) – 14

ST (Citizen Volunteers) – 14

OBC-A – 57

OBC-A (EC) – 42

OBC-A (HG/NVF) – 29

OBC-A (Citizen Volunteers) – 14

OBC-B – 43

OBC-B (EC) – 28

OBC-B (HG/NVF) – 14

OBC-B (Civilian Volunteers) – 14

The salary will be in the range of Rs 22,700 to Rs 58,500, according to the pay scale of Pay Matrix Level-6. Applicants must have passed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or an equivalent test in secondary school or class ten. They must be able to read, write, and speak Bengali. Those who are permanent residents of the hill subdivisions of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts shall not be subject to this regulation.

The age limit for applicants is between 18 years to 27 years.

https://wbpolice.gov.in/writereaddata/wbp/Information_to_Applicants_LC2023.pdf

The selection process will be based on:

Preliminary Written Examination

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Written Examination

Interview

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. West Bengal
  2. job
first published:April 19, 2023, 18:50 IST
last updated:April 19, 2023, 18:50 IST