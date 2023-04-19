West Bengal Recruitment 2023: 1420 Vacancies For Woman Constables Announced

A notification for the recruitment of Woman Constables has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). WBPRB has requested applications for this position. Starting on April 23, candidates who meet the requirements may submit their applications via the WB Police’s official website: wbpolice.gov.in. This recruitment procedure will fill a total of 1420 positions. The last date for filing applications is May 22. Candidates can check category-wise vacancies below:

Unreserved (UR) – 343

Unreserved (EC) – 227

Unreserved (HG/NVF) – 113

Unreserved (Civilian Volunteers) – 71

Unreserved (Sports Quota) – 28

SC – 141

SC (EC) – 100

SC (HG/NVF) – 42

SC (Citizen Volunteer) – 29

ST – 28

ST (EC) – 29

ST (HG/NVF ) – 14

ST (Citizen Volunteers) – 14

OBC-A – 57

OBC-A (EC) – 42

OBC-A (HG/NVF) – 29

OBC-A (Citizen Volunteers) – 14

OBC-B – 43

OBC-B (EC) – 28

OBC-B (HG/NVF) – 14

OBC-B (Civilian Volunteers) – 14

The salary will be in the range of Rs 22,700 to Rs 58,500, according to the pay scale of Pay Matrix Level-6. Applicants must have passed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or an equivalent test in secondary school or class ten. They must be able to read, write, and speak Bengali. Those who are permanent residents of the hill subdivisions of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts shall not be subject to this regulation.

The age limit for applicants is between 18 years to 27 years.

The selection process will be based on:

Preliminary Written Examination

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Written Examination

Interview

