Western Coalfields Limited To Hire For 1191 Apprentice Posts; Deets Inside

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) released a notification for 1191 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice. The online application will commence on September 1, 2023. Candidates who are a minimum of class 10th pass out, with an authorised degree, can also apply to certain posts. Applicants can visit the official website at www.westerncoal.in. The last date for applications is September 16. Let’s take a look at the application criteria, salary, post details and more.

Important dates

Application begins on September 1 at 10 am.

The last date for applications is September 16 at 5 pm.

Salary

The salary will range from Rs 6000 to Rs 9000, based on the post.

Vacancies

Trade Apprentice: 815.

Security Guard: 60.

Graduate Apprentice: 101

Technician Apprentice: 215.

Age Criteria

The applicants must have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum age of 25 years. Age relaxation is as per the policies of the organisation for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

Education Qualification

Trade Apprentice: Should have completed the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) as per requirements.

Graduate Apprentice: Should have a degree in BE or BTech in a relevant discipline.

Technician Apprentice: Applicants should have a diploma in the required field.

Security Guard: Applicants must have a class 10th pass certificate.

Selection Process

It will be based on two stages:

Merit based.

Interview.

Application fees

Application fees do not apply to any applicants.

How to Apply

For registration, visit the website: apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Careers’ option and select ‘Apply Online’.

Register yourself or log in with your existing account.

Fill out the application form with relevant documents.

Upload the required documents.

Submit the application form.

Take a printout and download the form for future reference.

Additional Information

Applicants should read the eligibility criteria before applying.

Applicants should provide a valid email ID and mobile number to receive notification.

Once the required documents and information are uploaded, the organisation will not entertain any correction requests.

If the applicant fails to attend the document verification process, then the application will be rejected or cancelled.

Candidates in the reserved category should provide valid documents and certificates.

The date of birth of the applicants will be taken from their Class 10 or Class 12 marksheet; no other form of document will be entertained.