After passing Class 12, we all faced this question from our parents, “what next?" For each one of us, it was nothing less than a puzzle with different streams and career paths. Ideally, choosing a career should be a decision of both parents and child. It should include passion, money and the prospects of the path. With the rise in tech-driven jobs, it is important to choose a career that has bright prospects. If you are also looking for such paths, then you have landed at the right place. Let’s look at the top 3 career options that you can choose from after passing Class 12:

Video Editor

Video editing is a profession that combines technology with artistic flair to increase the effect of moving images. There are many jobs inside this diverse sector like content developers, film editors, video content developers, multimedia designers, broadcast engineers and animators.

A strong portfolio of work may qualify for a variety of video editing jobs as it is one of those occupations that typically stress experience or proven ability over academic credentials. As an alternative, you could obtain certification in film editing.

Digital Marketing

Digital marketing is a type of advertising in which companies use online channels like social media, email, blogs and digital advertising to advertise their goods and services. Building a digital footprint and creating audience-specific campaigns are both parts of the process. A manager of digital marketing constantly monitors trends to determine how they affect discoverability.

Although traditional marketing is still effective, digital marketing is rapidly replacing it because it is more accessible and has better analytics. With 8,60,000 employment openings, LinkedIn claims that the position of Digital Marketing Specialist is one of the top 10 most in-demand positions. Social media, content planning, SEO, analytics and other aspects of digital marketing are among the most in-demand skills.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Cybersecurity engineers are also called information security engineers. Their main aim is to identify threats and vulnerabilities in systems and software, then apply their skills to develop and implement high-tech solutions to defend against hacking, malware and ransomware, insider threats, and all types of cybercrime. A cybersecurity engineer will frequently act as a team member to consult regarding security guidelines and regulations. Financial services, government, health care, manufacturing and retail are some of the best sectors for job prospects in cybersecurity. As the world moves towards digitalisation, cybersecurity engineers have the potential to become one of the most highly paid people across the world.

