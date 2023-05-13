What Is A Better Option After BCA, MCA Or MBA? Check Details Here

If you are confused that what is next to be done after doing your Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), then this space is for you. Let us tell you that while choosing a degree, it is very important for you to know the prospects of the market. If you choose a degree that is suitable for the market then you can easily make money in that field. Thus, it is advised that one should do proper research before opting for a degree. Today, we will help you to understand what is a better option after doing BCA, MCA or MBA, so that you can take better decisions in your life.

It is important to understand that person doing BCA has the ability to understand the software programs. So, if you have decided to go into software programming, then doing a Master of Computer Application (MCA) degree further may help you. There is a higher demand for MCA students in software companies.

When a BCA student feels, after finishing the course, that they are not interested in programming skills or that they do not want to do it then in this situation, it is better to do an MBA degree. There is a huge market for MBA degree holders. Michael Bloomberg, Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, and Sheryl Sandberg, all have MBA degrees.

Many specialisations are taught in MBA. There is System, IT, Finance, HR, Marketing and other options available in this. Following doing an MBA after BCA, an individual becomes eligible for managerial posts in a software company. These people have an upper hand in their job as they have a knowledge of management along with computers.

top videos

Every year, thousands of aspiring professionals apply for different MBA programs. As a general degree, the MBA program gives you fundamental knowledge of management. This means that you will understand a holistic approach to business in areas such as marketing, finance and accounting while developing important soft skills and leadership skills.

There are many such famous MBA alumni who are CEOs of multinational companies, successful entrepreneurs and former presidents of these companies.