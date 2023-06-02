What The New Education Policy Says About Eligibility Criteria For Teachers

Only individuals with a 4-year B.Ed. or 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) degree will be eligible to work as teachers from 2030. The minimum requirement for teachers has been set from kindergarten through class 12 per the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) recommendations. These also include B.A., B.Sc., and B.Com. degrees in education.

The unique aspect is that starting with academic year 2023–2024, 41 institutions will start offering 4-year B.ed. programmes as a trial experiment. Next week, NTA will open the online application period for the National Common Entrance Test. The information has been released by Yogesh Singh, President of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCETE).

Middle and Secondary (5+3+3+4) students in 41 universities will begin the first pilot initiative this session. In addition to providing cutting-edge education, ITEP will also offer training in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLAN), and other subjects that will help students understand India and its values, ethos, art, and other aspects of its culture.

In universities connected to the Integrated Teacher Education Programme, BA-B.Ed, B.Sc-B.Ed, and B.Com-B.Ed programmes are being launched to enhance the standard of school education. A dual composite graduate degree will be awarded. After completing grade 12, students who intend to pursue a career in education can enrol in either of the BA-B.Ed, B.Com-B.Ed, or B.Sc.-B.Ed programmes. The two-year B.Ed. programme will proceed as usual in the interim.

The National Common Entrance Test will be administered by NTA for admission. NTA will open a window for online applications for this test the following week. Admission in this will be based on merit. Each batch will have 50 pupils.