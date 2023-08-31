When Delhi Girl Cracked UPSC While Pursuing Ph.D. and Doing Social Services In 2021

The journey to success often requires immense dedication and sacrifice, but IPS Anna Sinha’s story shatters the common perception that passing the UPSC examination demands isolation and complete sacrifice. Anna’s inspiring journey showcases the power of determination and resilience as she cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination while pursuing her PhD.

Anna Sinha’s path to triumph began during her school years at Springdale School in Delhi, where her intelligence stood out. Apart from academics, she also had a passion for music and Bharatanatyam, receiving training from Tamil Sangam. After completing her graduation in Economics from Ramjas College, Delhi University, she pursued a Master’s degree in Economics from Ambedkar University, Delhi.

What sets Anna’s journey apart is her decision to simultaneously pursue a PhD and prepare for the UPSC examination. While many believe that such exams require complete dedication, Anna proved that combining her academic pursuits and civil services aspirations was possible. Her parents, both educators at JNU and BHU, respectively, likely instilled in her a passion for learning and perseverance.

Economics played a pivotal role in Anna’s UPSC journey. She kept it as an option in the UPSC Mains due to her strong command over the subject. This decision turned out to be a game-changer, as she secured All India rank 112 in the UPSC examination on her first attempt in 2021.

Anna Sinha’s achievements didn’t stop with becoming an IPS officer. She embarked on a mission to guide and inspire aspiring students. Using Zoom meetings, she hosted sessions to provide guidance to school and college students about internships, jobs, and admissions. Through these efforts, she’s made a significant impact, mentoring hundreds of young minds and becoming associated with multiple NGOs.

Anna’s success story defies the notion that one must lock oneself away to succeed. Her ability to balance her Ph.D. pursuits and UPSC preparation while excelling in both serves as a testament to her dedication and adaptability. Her achievements inspire countless individuals to pursue their dreams without giving up on their passions and aspirations.