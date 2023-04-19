When IPS Bharti Arora Took Voluntary Retirement To Devote Her Life To Lord Krishna

There are many Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who have taken voluntary retirement before their actual retirement age. In 2021, nearly three months after taking charge as inspector general of police (IGP), Ambala Range IPS officer Bharti Arora took voluntary retirement stating that she wanted to devote the rest her of life “to the service of Lord Krishna”. She had sought retirement with effect from August 1, when she had turned 50.

Bharti replaced 2001 batch IPS officer Y Puran Kumar after being transferred to Ambala from Karnal on April 29, 2021. She also held the additional charges of Karnal Range IGP till May 10.

In the span of her 23-year service, the former IPS officer handled multiple investigations. She handled the Samjhauta Express bombings probe as the then superintendent of police. Around 68 people who were mostly Pakistani civilians died during the blast near Panipat on February 18, 2007.

As Ambala’s superintendent of police, she made headlines for arresting the then BJP MLA Anil Vij in 2009 during the Congress regime. Vij is now Haryana’s Home Minister. In 2015, she had a run-in with her senior colleague Navdeep Singh Virk in Gurugram when she accused him of hampering the investigation in a rape case and threatening her, a charge denied by him.

In 2016, she took a lead in a unique cow protection police task force as a deputy inspector general-rank officer and the principal of Motilal Nehru School of Sports at Rai in Sonipat. In 2020, the 1998-batch IPS officer also headed an SIT that looked into immigration fraud cases in the state, the team was awarded by the home ministry for their probe, the following year.

Bharti Arora had been visiting Vrindavan since 2004. In the letter to chief secretary Dr Vijay Vardhan through DGP Manoj Yadava on July 24, she sought to be relieved by July 31. In the letter, she also mentioned that her service has been her pride and passion. She also added that she is grateful to this service for providing her with the opportunity to serve, learn and grow.

An excerpt from the letter read, “Now I wish to achieve the ultimate goal of life. I yearn to traverse the path shown by the holy saints such as Guru Nanak Dev, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Kabirdas, Tulsidas, Surdas, Meerabai, the Sufi saints and dedicate the rest of my life in loving devotional service of Lord Sri Krishna.”

According to reports, the former IPS officer reached the office in Saffron attire on her last day after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accepted her resignation. She finished her work by the evening and was relieved from the post on December 1, 2021.

Bharti Arora is married to Haryana Cadre’s IPS Officer Vikas Arora, who is presently Police Commissioner at Faridabad.

