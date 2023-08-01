When It Comes To Religion, Artificial Intelligence Can't Be Better Than Humans: Study

Recent technology, including ChatGPT and other Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, has undoubtedly made work easier on one side, but it has also sparked concerns about potential job displacement. As AI systems become more advanced, there is a growing fear that human jobs may be replaced, posing a threat to various industries.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, around 27 per cent of all jobs rely on skills that can be automated using AI. Professions such as lawyers, economists and writers are already experiencing the impact of AI tools. However, there is one sector that seems to be immune to these technological advancements.

Research suggests that religion is one field where humans are likely to remain superior to AI. Every religious group requires human involvement for its functioning. The sustenance of religion heavily relies on the consistent efforts of priests and preachers, a role that technology cannot replace.

In a study conducted by the Journal of Experimental Psychology, it was found that AI programs can actually reduce credibility and donations. For instance, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, Japan experimented with a human-like silicon face that delivered a 25-minute heart sutra based on Buddhist philosophy.

However, people preferred listening to a human priest and were more convinced to donate when a real person was involved, rather than a recorded AI performance. Similar observations were made in a Taoist temple in Singapore and during an online Christian sermon in the United States, where human involvement was valued more than AI-generated content.

Another experiment involved sermons written by ChatGPT, with the public informed that these large-language sermons were created by artificial intelligence, not human priests. The research revealed that people found such AI-generated content less credible, as human priests often talk about intangible energies and beliefs that cannot be explained scientifically.

These experiments collectively show that people consistently prefer human knowledge and experience, especially in matters of religion. They are inclined to rely on traditional and authentic ways of doing things rather than content generated by AI technologies.