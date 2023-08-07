When Jharkhand Girl Meenakshi Katyayan Bagged IPS Job In 2014 After Pursuing MBBS

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examination, often dubbed one of the toughest exams globally, remains a formidable challenge for aspirants worldwide. Every year, countless candidates fill out the application forms, with only a select few successfully navigating the rigorous evaluation to realize their dreams of becoming IAS or IPS officers. Among these exceptional achievers is IPS officer Meenakshi Katyayan, an inspiring figure who hails from the 2014 batch.

Originally from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, Meenakshi’s journey reflects the perseverance of a girl from a middle-class family with audacious aspirations. Even as an aspiring doctor, she was resolute about her goals and had a clear vision for her life and career. A remarkable fact sets Meenakshi apart: she is one of the few IPS officers who ventured into civil services after obtaining a medical degree. Pursuing an MBBS degree was no simple feat, given the financial constraints of her family. To fund her education, Meenakshi took a bank loan, displaying her commitment to her ambitions. Following the completion of her MBBS, she worked as a junior doctor at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), New Delhi.

Born on July 12, 1982, Meenakshi’s spouse also happens to be a doctor at AIIMS. Her professional journey also includes contributing to the World Health Organization’s efforts to eliminate polio in Begusarai, Bihar.

Meenakshi’s debut attempt at the UPSC civil service examination yielded success, marking the initiation of her journey as an IPS officer in 2012. Assigned to the UP cadre, she steadily advanced in her career, earning a promotion to the senior scale of the Indian Police Services in 2018.

Recent transfers have propelled IPS Meenakshi Katyayan into the spotlight, making her a subject of conversation in recent days. Notably, her name features on the list of transfers in Uttar Pradesh. A recent appointment has designated her as the Superintendent of Police in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. Prior to this role, she served as a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Greater Noida, showcasing her versatility and leadership within the police force. In addition to that, Meenakshi has contributed to the Women Vertical of the Police Commissionerate, underlining her commitment to gender-sensitive policing.