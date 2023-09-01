Why MBBS Students Are Opting For Upgradation In These 3 Medical Colleges In Bihar

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is one of the toughest examinations in India. Students leave no stone unturned to get a good rank and secure a seat in a good medical college. In a recent case, there is no dearth of seats in three colleges for the MBBS course but the students are apprehensive about getting admission to these institutions.

As per reports, only 26 MBBS seats have been filled in three medical colleges of North Bihar which cumulatively have a total of 120 seats. These colleges are namely Swami Kalyan Dev Govt. Ayurvedic College & Hospital, Muzaffarnagar, Darbhanga Medical College and Govt Medical College, Bettiah. Only 2 seats have been filled up in Swami Kalyan Dev Govt. Ayurvedic College & Hospital, 18 in Darbhanga Medical College and 6 in Govt Medical College. Reportedly, students don’t wish to study in these institutions because of the lack of faculties. Reports have claimed that the lack of teachers has a drastic impact on the studies.

The reports added that the students have opted for upgradation and that is the major reason why seats have remained vacant in these three colleges. Students, who opted for these colleges, in the first round of admission have upgraded. The upgrade option means that the candidate consents to consideration of an offer of admission to a programme plus college combination of their higher preference in the subsequent round. Teachers have told the media that the students have opted for upgradation in Patna Medical College and Hospital and in the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital.

The exorbitant fees for getting admitted to medical colleges are also one of the reasons, apart from the lack of faculties. Studying MBBS is more expensive as the state government has announced a 10% fee hike for medical courses in private unaided medical colleges. The government has also clarified that there will be no increase in the fee structure for government colleges.

The originally scheduled dates for the NEET Super Specialty 2023 examination were September 9 and 10. Now, these dates have been rescheduled to September 18 due to the G20 Summit, which is set to take place in Delhi from September 8 to 10.