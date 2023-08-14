Why This Govt School In Lucknow Gives A Month Long Monsoon Break

In a city where education is the cornerstone of progress, a government school’s students and teachers are facing significant setbacks due to an unfinished project that has been in the works for over two decades. The school, located in the Kalakhet Maidan area of Balaganj, Lucknow, witnesses a two-month summer break and a one-month rainy season break. However, during the rainy season, the small field that provides access to the school turns into a waterlogged area, preventing students from reaching the premises and consequently causing missed school days.

The government school’s plight comes from its location away from the government’s attention. The annual heavy rainfall exacerbates waterlogging issues, impacting both students and teachers. The situation has prompted the school administration to find ways to manage the mud and waterlogging to ensure that students’ education remains as uninterrupted as possible.

The idea of constructing a mini stadium at Kalakhet ground was initially conceived in 2000, with the foundation stone laid in 2002 by the then Chief Minister during a visit to Mandsaur. The project aimed to enhance the grounds by establishing hockey and basketball courts, providing students with not just an education but also a platform for sports and physical activities. However, despite a span of 21 years from the project’s inception, the mini stadium remains unrealized.

Consultations with a District Education Department representative revealed that the responsibility for constructing the stadium has been transferred to the municipality. Unfortunately, despite the efforts, multiple inquiries, and discussions in the Legislative Assembly, the project has encountered numerous obstacles, leading to its stagnant status. The municipality’s Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) stated that the proposal awaits a response from the government in Bhopal.

