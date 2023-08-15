With a Fee of Rs 1.4 Crore, DY Patil Navi Mumbai Offers Most Expensive Medical Degree in India

Pursuing a career in medicine is a noble and intellectually demanding endeavour that requires rigorous training and education. In India, the medical education landscape is known for its diversity and quality, with numerous institutions imparting knowledge and skills to aspiring medical professionals. While several government medical colleges offer education at affordable rates, there exists a league of elite private institutions that stand out due to the premium they command in terms of fees.

According to a Times Of India study, three of the top five most costly deemed institutions are in Maharashtra, with the other two in Tamil Nadu. D Y Patil Medical College in Navi Mumbai provides the most costly MBBS programme in the country, with yearly tuition of Rs 30.5 lakh. The tuition includes the cost of the hostels, bringing the overall price of the highly sought-after degree to approximately Rs 1.35 crore. In addition, the institute charges a one-time university fee of Rs 2.84 lakh, which must be paid at the time of enrollment. Bhartiya Vidyapeeth Medical College in Pune, which charges Rs 26.84 lakh in tuition, is third in the state behind D Y Patil College in Navi Mumbai and its sister school in Pune, which charges Rs 29.5 lakh in fees.

These four-and-a-half-year degrees is not the only one with outrageous fee in the nation, other deemed colleges also charge high fees of several lakhs. In reality, the vast majority of deemed institutions that demand an annual tuition of upwards of Rs 25 lakh are located in Tamil Nadu.

The annual tuition for a few of Tamil Nadu’s deemed medical institutions exceeds Rs 25 lakh. For instance, the fees at Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Medical College are capped at Rs 28.13 lakh. SRM Medical College, also in Chennai, is a close second in Tamil Nadu, with a yearly tuition of Rs 27.2 lakh. At least eight other institutions in Tamil Nadu, mostly in Chennai, levy tuition of Rs 25 lakh or higher. According to statistics from college and admission portals, deemed institutions in Delhi and other northern areas are somewhat inexpensive.

On the other hand, getting a medical degree from a government institution in Maharashtra would cost students Rs 1.3 lakh a year. Private college fees range from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 16 lakh per year, excluding hotel rooms and other charges like deposits, and are governed by the Fee Regulating Authority. Even government college tuition in some states does not surpass Rs 50,000. The National Medical Commission issued a gazette in February last year proposing that the rates for 50% of seats in private and deemed institutions be reduced in line with those paid by government colleges in the different states. The gazette is still in the works.