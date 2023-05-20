Worried About Which Course To Pick? Here Is A Guide

A majority of boards have released their Class 12th results. It is after graduating from the board examinations, that a student’s life begins. From choosing their subject of preference to getting admission to a college and preparing for further exams in the field of engineering, and medicine, a student becomes all the more busy. While many opt for CUET, NEET, and JEE examinations to get admission to the college of their choice, others take a BA, B.Sc, or B.com degree and pursue their favourite subject.

If you had Humanities as your subject in 12th or want to take up Arts as your preferred subject in college then pursuing a BA or BA(Hons) degree would be beneficial for you. But before you select any course in college, it is important that you choose a subject of your liking and not because of any external pressure. Often students tend to study courses that they are not passionate about just because of peer pressure. But, in the long term, it would do more harm than good.

There are also several job opportunities in Bachelor of Arts courses that you may not be aware of. But before that let’s delve into the major difference between BA and BA(Hons). While BA is generalised learning about different subjects pertaining to Arts, BA(Hons) primarily focuses on in-depth study and research on just one particular subject. Both the courses are of a 3-year duration.

Here is a list of some popular BA-oriented subjects that might pave the path for a flourishing career for you in life.

BA English - If you love English as a subject then BA English will be the ideal course for you, In this subject you will learn about topics including British and World Literature, Postcolonial Literature, European Classic Literature, Nineteenth Century European Realism, English Drama: Elizabeth to Victorian Period, English Poetry, and Post World War II.

BA Psychology - If you are intrigued to learn about the psyche of the human mind then another feasible option is to pursue BA Psychology. After the completion of a BA in Psychology, you can become a counsellor or take up MA too. The course deals with subjects like Social and Developmental Psychology, Environmental Psychology, Sports Psychology, Educational Psychology, and Guidance and Counseling.

BA Economics - The field of economics is quite diverse. There are many work opportunities in this course. In the BA Economics program, you can focus on topics including Development Economics, Mathematical Methods for Economics, and Introductory Macroeconomics.